Year in Review: The Post-Dispatch education beat in 2019

Blythe Bernhard Blythe Bernhard is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Blythe Bernhard Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

As 2019 draws to a close, our reporters reflect on the most memorable stories they covered this year.

After 14 years on the health care beat, I switched to covering education last spring. The beat change has been invigorating and busy as I set a goal of visiting three schools a week. I am always inspired by the teachers, administrators and students that I meet, and honored to tell their stories.

My favorite story of the year was also the most highly read. The first graduation ceremony of Washington University's Prison Education Project at the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center in Pacific was one of the most moving experiences of my career. These 10 men, all convicted of felonies, earned associate's degrees and plan to demonstrate the life-changing power of education when they are released from prison.

I also enjoyed meeting the stars of a couple other inspiring graduation stories — Brandon Gardner, who graduated high school on time despite battling sickle cell disease, and Lauren Murphy, who gave the commencement address at her alma mater, Fontbonne University, six years after suffering a traumatic brain injury.