Year in Review: The Post-Dispatch education beat in 2019

As 2019 draws to a close, our reporters reflect on the most memorable stories they covered this year.
After 14 years on the health care beat, I switched to covering education last spring. The beat change has been invigorating and busy as I set a goal of visiting three schools a week. I am always inspired by the teachers, administrators and students that I meet, and honored to tell their stories.
My favorite story of the year was also the most highly read. The first graduation ceremony of Washington University's Prison Education Project at the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center in Pacific was one of the most moving experiences of my career. These 10 men, all convicted of felonies, earned associate's degrees and plan to demonstrate the life-changing power of education when they are released from prison.
I also enjoyed meeting the stars of a couple other inspiring graduation stories — Brandon Gardner, who graduated high school on time despite battling sickle cell disease, and Lauren Murphy, who gave the commencement address at her alma mater, Fontbonne University, six years after suffering a traumatic brain injury.
As part of the coverage of the fifth anniversary of Michael Brown's death in Ferguson, we followed up on the school district transfer program that allowed students from unaccredited Normandy and Riverview Gardens districts to transfer to higher-performing schools. As the program winds down, families are having to make difficult choices about their children's educations.
I've tried to track some trends in schools, including cell phones in class and the vaping epidemic among teens.
Looking ahead to 2020, school closures in St. Louis will likely be at the forefront of debate as dwindling enrollment forces district officials to make tough decisions. I'm also planning stories about a new wave of parent activism, a school without teachers and high tech entering the school gymnasium, among others.
I am very grateful for Post-Dispatch readers and this opportunity to practice journalism in our vibrant community.