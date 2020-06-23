You are the owner of this article.
'30 Rock' pulls blackface episodes; two with Jon Hamm
67th Primetime Emmy Awards - Show

Tina Fey, right, presents Jon Hamm with the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for "Mad Men" at the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Alex Berliner/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

 Alex Berliner

At the insistence of creator Tina Fey, four episodes of "30 Rock" are being pulled from the show's streaming catalog because of the use of blackface.

And two of those episodes star STL's No. 1 celeb Jon Hamm.

In the fourth episode of Season 5 in 2010, Hamm appears (or at least his hands do) as Dr. Drew Baird, a handsome, dim-witted doctor. In a cutaway shot, it is shown that Hamm has lost both of his hands and then gets a hand transplant from a Black man, whose hands then try to strangle Baird.

In the 19th episode of Season 6 (2011), which criticized TV's historic use of blackface, Hamm appears in a clip of "Alfie and Amos," a fake 1950s sitcom which centers on Alfie (Tracy Morgan) becoming increasingly disgusted at Hamm's stereotypical portrayal of a Black character.

In a statement released Tuesday, Fey said "As we strive to do the work and do better in regards to race in America, we believe that these episodes featuring actors in race-changing makeup are best taken out of circulation."

