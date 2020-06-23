'30 Rock' pulls blackface episodes; two with Jon Hamm

At the insistence of creator Tina Fey, four episodes of "30 Rock" are being pulled from the show's streaming catalog because of the use of blackface.
And two of those episodes star STL's No. 1 celeb Jon Hamm.
In the fourth episode of Season 5 in 2010, Hamm appears (or at least his hands do) as Dr. Drew Baird, a handsome, dim-witted doctor. In a cutaway shot, it is shown that Hamm has lost both of his hands and then gets a hand transplant from a Black man, whose hands then try to strangle Baird.
In the 19th episode of Season 6 (2011), which criticized TV's historic use of blackface, Hamm appears in a clip of "Alfie and Amos," a fake 1950s sitcom which centers on Alfie (Tracy Morgan) becoming increasingly disgusted at Hamm's stereotypical portrayal of a Black character.
In a statement released Tuesday, Fey said "As we strive to do the work and do better in regards to race in America, we believe that these episodes featuring actors in race-changing makeup are best taken out of circulation."
Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.