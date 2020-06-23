'30 Rock' pulls blackface episodes; two with Jon Hamm

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

At the insistence of creator Tina Fey, four episodes of "30 Rock" are being pulled from the show's streaming catalog because of the use of blackface.

And two of those episodes star STL's No. 1 celeb Jon Hamm.

In the fourth episode of Season 5 in 2010, Hamm appears (or at least his hands do) as Dr. Drew Baird, a handsome, dim-witted doctor. In a cutaway shot, it is shown that Hamm has lost both of his hands and then gets a hand transplant from a Black man, whose hands then try to strangle Baird.

In the 19th episode of Season 6 (2011), which criticized TV's historic use of blackface, Hamm appears in a clip of "Alfie and Amos," a fake 1950s sitcom which centers on Alfie (Tracy Morgan) becoming increasingly disgusted at Hamm's stereotypical portrayal of a Black character.

In a statement released Tuesday, Fey said "As we strive to do the work and do better in regards to race in America, we believe that these episodes featuring actors in race-changing makeup are best taken out of circulation."

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.