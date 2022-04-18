50-ticket fiasco finally settled in St. Louis

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Fellow St. Louisans, one man's illogical, municipal nightmare is over.

And all it took was 50 parking tickets, a handful of emails, one daily newspaper, two attorneys and several radio station appearances.

Steve Moro, the St. Louis County resident who was on the receiving end of the 50 tickets — issued in 2021 on a car he sold in 2019 — finally got the written notice that he had been waiting for.

The printed notice from the St. Louis Treasurer's Office arrived last week, stating:

"Voids: $1,495; Amount Due: $0.00."

And just to be clear, the statement says: "There is (are) 0 ticket(s) attached to this account."

Moro had been haggling for months with the treasurer's office, specifically its traffic violations bureau, about 50 parking tickets issued in September and October.

To show that he had sold the car in August, 2019, he obtained records from the Missouri Department of Revenue that reflected that sale.

But William A. Douthit, a lawyer and the administrative hearing officer for the traffic bureau, told Moro those official state records did not qualify as "credible evidence,” and refused to cancel the tickets.

Douthit said Moro was more than welcome to go to court and fight the case.

Eventually, Moro hired an attorney.

After the Post-Dispatch published a story on March 16 — and then this bureau spoke about the situation on both KTRS (550 AM) and KMOX (1120 AM) radio stations — numerous calls and emails came in from people who have had similar problems with the office being unwilling to revisit questionable tickets.

Since none of them had anywhere near 50 tickets and $1,500 worth of fines, most said they paid the fine simply to avoid the hassle.

City Treasurer Adam Layne eventually reviewed Moro's case and began the resolution process.

But in case one thinks the bureaucracy beast surrenders easily, the traffic bureau sent Moro 60 postcards reminding him that he still owed money.

"Well, it does seem to be over," said Moro, a certified public accountant by trade. "But I'm going to check the list of voided tickets against the ones they originally gave me, just to be sure."

