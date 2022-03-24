50-ticket fiasco fixed after review by St. Louis treasurer

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Some times, so it seems, logic and common sense rear their heads and stare hard enough to make bureaucracy blink.

Readers may recall that this bureau reported last week on a St. Louis County man who had been on the receiving end of 50 St. Louis city parking tickets in late 2021, with fines totaling at least $1,500 — for a car he had sold two years before the tickets were issued.

But the most interesting, some might even say mind-boggling, aspect was this:

Steve Moro (this bureau's brother-in-law) obtained state records which showed he had sold the car to a dealer in 2019, and that the dealer sold it to a Florissant woman about a month later.

He sent those records to the parking violations bureau of the St. Louis Treasurer's Office. He also told the bureau that he had taken the plates from the car, cut them in half and threw them away.

But William A. Douthit, the bureau’s administrative hearing officer, wrote to Moro and said those records, from the Missouri Department of Revenue, did not provide “a preponderance of credible evidence” proving that the bureau should dismiss or invalidate the tickets.

Douthit, who is an independent contractor and not a treasurer's office employee, did not return any phone calls before the first story ran. But he did call this bureau on the first morning after it did — basically to say he had no comment.

When asked if it seemed fair that Moro had to hire a lawyer to appeal the case, Douthit quickly said that was Moro's decision, not the traffic bureau's.

But between then and now, Treasurer Adam Layne reviewed the case and a resolution has been reached.

Felice McClendon, Layne's spokesperson, said that upon review, her office discovered that the tickets had been written not by the treasurer's office enforcers, but by a St. Louis police officer who — because the Florissant woman had never titled the car and apparently drove on temporary tags — copied the vehicle identification number off the car and found Moro to be the last titled owner.

McClendon expected the situation would soon be laid to rest, "and that's great news," she said.

Despite hiring a lawyer and spending hours getting records, making copies, placing phone calls and sending emails, Moro said he is relieved the case seems to be closing. All he has to do now is sign an affidavit for the city, stating he destroyed the plates that had been on the car he sold.

"But I'll feel a lot better," he said, "when I'm holding the documents in my hand that say this case is closed."

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.