Academy of Science elects first woman as president

Toni Kutchan, new president of Academy of Science St. Louis

Toni Kutchan, new president of Academy of Science St. Louis (Photo by Bill Stutz)

 Bill Stutz

For the first time since being founded in 1856, the Academy of Science St. Louis has elected a woman as its president.

Toni Kutchan, vice president for research at the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center was elected by the academy's board of trustees.

Kutchan is a biochemist who specializes in medicines derived from plants, including opioid antidote medications.

For her past scientific work, Kutchan also has been recognized as a fellow in the American Association for the Advancement of Science and the German National Academy of Sciences.

Kutchan replaces Benjamin Hulsey, who served on the board for 14 years. He now holds the position of president emeritus.

Along with the nod to Kutchan, the trustees elected four new members:

Research analyst Tabbetha Bohac; St. Louis University dean and professor Tom Burroughs; Kristine Callis-Duehl, education director at the Danforth science center; and Quinn Long, director of the Missouri Botanical Garden's Shaw Nature Reserve.

