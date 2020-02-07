After meth: Former KSDK reporter talks about past drug woes

That's when police found a small amount of methamphetamine and two glass pipes with meth residue. He was charged with misdemeanor and felony drug possession.

Even the reason that Small was caught with drugs underlined his growing problem.

"I had all of the stuff in my fanny pack, and I didn't even think to throw it out or throw it in the back seat so I could say it wasn't mine," he said.

"I still had it on me, I was still wearing it" when he got out of his car to talk to the officer, he said.

Small, who grew up in the Alton area, still recalls the day the news hit the stands, and he had to explain it all to his mother.

"I'm very close to my mother, who never curses, doesn't smoke and barely drinks," he said. "That was the worst, it was just awful."

But even all that wreckage didn't force Small to stop using, and he continued using for several months.

"That's how bad it was. I was still using while I was going to the meetings," he said. "Then one day, I just finally decided to use the great resources they were making available."

Now "100 percent clean for 13 months," Small wants to make himself available to anyone who wants to know about his struggle.