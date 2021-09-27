 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aiming for inclusion, Nine PBS names six new directors
0 comments

Aiming for inclusion, Nine PBS names six new directors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
New members of the Nine PBS Board of Directors

New members of the Nine PBS Board of Directors are, clockwise from top left: Nicole Adewale, Fred Bendaña, Jill Falk, Pamela Morris-Thornton, Mark S. LaVigne and Todd Korte. (Photo by Nine PBS)

Saying its priority is to enhance inclusion, organization and a "high-performing culture," Nine PBS has named six new members to its board of directors.

The new board members are:

Nicole Adewale, co-founder and principal/director of ABNA Corporation, a business development concern; Fred Bendana, a vice president and general manager at Express Scripts; Jill Falk, vice president of communications at Schnuck Markets, Inc.; Todd Korte, president and chief executive officer of The Korte Co. construction firm; Mark S. LaVigne, president and chief executive officer of Energizer Holdings; and Pamela Morris-Thornton, vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion at Panera LLC.

Not counting the board's officers and emeritus members, the new half-dozen members join 16 sitting members.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: County Executive Sam Page announces a new mask mandate

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News