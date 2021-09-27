Aiming for inclusion, Nine PBS names six new directors

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Saying its priority is to enhance inclusion, organization and a "high-performing culture," Nine PBS has named six new members to its board of directors.
The new board members are:
Nicole Adewale, co-founder and principal/director of ABNA Corporation, a business development concern; Fred Bendana, a vice president and general manager at Express Scripts; Jill Falk, vice president of communications at Schnuck Markets, Inc.; Todd Korte, president and chief executive officer of The Korte Co. construction firm; Mark S. LaVigne, president and chief executive officer of Energizer Holdings; and Pamela Morris-Thornton, vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion at Panera LLC.
Not counting the board's officers and emeritus members, the new half-dozen members join 16 sitting members.
