Aiming for inclusion, Nine PBS names six new directors

Saying its priority is to enhance inclusion, organization and a "high-performing culture," Nine PBS has named six new members to its board of directors.

The new board members are:

Nicole Adewale, co-founder and principal/director of ABNA Corporation, a business development concern; Fred Bendana, a vice president and general manager at Express Scripts; Jill Falk, vice president of communications at Schnuck Markets, Inc.; Todd Korte, president and chief executive officer of The Korte Co. construction firm; Mark S. LaVigne, president and chief executive officer of Energizer Holdings; and Pamela Morris-Thornton, vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion at Panera LLC.

Not counting the board's officers and emeritus members, the new half-dozen members join 16 sitting members.

