Aja Williams hired for high-ranking post at NinePBS
Aja Williams

Aja Williams (Photo by Nine PBS/Jason Winkeler Photography)

After spending more than four years away from public broadcasting, Aja Williams is returning to KETC (Channel 9) as its chief content officer.

Williams will oversee the creation and distribution of the station's broadcast material.

This is Williams' second tour of duty at NinePBS, having worked as a digital media producer from 2014 to 2017.

Since then, Williams has worked as a communications strategist at Edward Jones; and also as a community manager and planning specialist at Ameren Missouri.

In a statement, station president and chief executive officer Amy Shaw said she was "thrilled" to have Williams return to the station.

"She has the right skills, experience, and personality to lead our content creation and distribution efforts,' Shaw said.

An East St. Louis native, Williams has served on the boards of the Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists and the St. Louis Press Club.

She has a bachelor's degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia and a master's from Temple University.

