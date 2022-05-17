 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alice Handelman, longtime philanthropist and writer, died Monday

Alice S. Handelman, a well-known media figure, philanthropist and Blues hockey fan, died Monday after a long fight with leukemia. She was 79.

Handelman grew up in Miami and attended the University of Missouri journalism school.

Although she passed up a full-time media career to raise a family, Handelman wrote for numerous local publications, including the Blues' "Goal" magazine. She also hosted a hockey show, "Alice in Hockeyland" on KPLR (Channel 11) in the 1970s.

From 1981 to 2000, she worked as the community relations director at the Jewish Center for Aged.

She also was involved in numerous charities and aid organizations, including serving as president of St. Louis Press Club and the Mid-East Area Agency on Aging. She was a life member of National Council of Jewish Women and the Barnes-Jewish Hospital Auxiliary.

A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Congregation Temple Israel.

