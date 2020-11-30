Alt-rock KPNT rises in St. Louis radio ranks; KMOX falls from top 10

The latest Nielsen numbers show little change in STL listenership — except that legacy station KMOX fell out of the top 10.

After coming in at No. 7 for October, KMOX (1120 AM) fell to the No. 11 spot in November, tied with country music WIL (92.3 FM).

Still at the top of the list is classic rock KSHE (94.7 FM), and there also were no changes in the Nos. 2-4 stations: classic hits KLOU (103.3 FM), country music KSD (93.7 FM), aka "The Bull," and adult hits WARH-FM.

The No. 5 slot in November went to alternative-rock KPNT (105.7 FM), which jumped four spots from its No. 9 finish last month.

Rounding out the top 10 were adult contemporary KEZK (102.5 FM), conservative talk KFTK (97.1 FM), urban classic WFUN (95.5 FM), Christian contemporary KLJY (99.1 FM), and KYKY (98.1 FM).

The rankings were published by AllAccess.com and are based on the percentage of total radio listeners (12 and older) that a Nielsen-subscribing station registers between 6 a.m. and midnight, seven days a week. In this market, 25 stations subscribe to the ratings service.

Joe Holleman • 314-340-8254 @stlsherpa on Twitter jholleman@post-dispatch.com