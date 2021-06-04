Alvin Reid of 'Donnybrook' back at St. Louis American as editor

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Longtime STL journalist Alvin Reid is back to ink and paper as the latest editor at the St. Louis American.

Best known as a regular panelist on "Donnybrook" on KETC (Channel 9), Reid took over several weeks ago as news editor at the weekly paper.

This is Reid's second stint at the newspaper, having been its city editor from 1996 until 2009.

"I absolutely love it," Reid said of his return to editing a newspaper. "I enjoy the job: edit stories, put out fires, get the paper out."

A Kirkwood native, Reid began his print journalism career in Danville, Illinois, and later worked for newspapers in Michigan and Little Rock, Arkansas, before a stint at USA Today/Baseball Weekly.

Reid most recently worked as a freelance writer for several publications, including St. Louis Magazine.