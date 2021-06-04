 Skip to main content
Alvin Reid of 'Donnybrook' back at St. Louis American as editor
Alvin Reid of 'Donnybrook' back at St. Louis American as editor

Longtime STL journalist Alvin Reid is back to ink and paper as the latest editor at the St. Louis American.

Best known as a regular panelist on "Donnybrook" on KETC (Channel 9), Reid took over several weeks ago as news editor at the weekly paper.

This is Reid's second stint at the newspaper, having been its city editor from 1996 until 2009.

"I absolutely love it," Reid said of his return to editing a newspaper. "I enjoy the job: edit stories, put out fires, get the paper out."

A Kirkwood native, Reid began his print journalism career in Danville, Illinois, and later worked for newspapers in Michigan and Little Rock, Arkansas, before a stint at USA Today/Baseball Weekly.

Reid most recently worked as a freelance writer for several publications, including St. Louis Magazine.

Reid is known for his weekly panel appearances on "Donnybrook," which features moderator Charlie Brennan of KMOX (1120 AM) and panelists Reid, Ray Hartman of the Riverfront Times, Bill McClellan of the Post-Dispatch and Wendy Wiese of KTRS (550 AM).

Reid's ascension to the American editor's job follows the departure of another longtime STL journalist Linda Lockhart, who took the job in November on an interim basis.

The retired Lockhart stepped up to fill in for Chris King, who ankled the newspaper to work as a spokesman for St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

Alvin Reid

Alvin Reid, before a taping of "Donnybrook." 
