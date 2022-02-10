Amateur sports mainstay Gussie Crawford died Monday

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Gustine "Gussie" Crawford — a woman so dedicated to amateur sports that a national lifetime achievement award is named after her — died Monday at the age of 86.

Crawford was a retired nurse who lived in west St. Louis County.

But along with a career in patient care, not to mention serving several terms on the Town and Country City Council, Crawford was a mainstay of amateur sports in the St. Louis area.

Born in Quincy, Illinois on Feb. 9, 1935, Crawford moved with her family in the late 1940s to the Castlewood area.

After a freshman year at Eureka High, she switched to Maplewood High and played field hockey, basketball and softball.

Her involvement with the Amateur Athletic Union began in the 1960s, when her children began swimming.

After helping run the Ozark AAU, the group that governs more than 30 sports in this region, she became the national secretary for the AAU in the 1970s.

Then after close to a decade as a vice president, Crawford became the AAU’s first female president in 1988. She served until 1992 and was inducted into the AAU Hall of Fame in 1993.

“If you don’t mess up, they keep promoting you,” said Crawford in a 2016 story in the Post-Dispatch.

That 2016 story was written to note that the AAU had just created the “Gussie Crawford Lifetime Achievement Award,” of which she was the first recipient.

Recalling details about her work for the AAU, Crawford remembered one hours-long session at her dining room table of sticking official AAU stamps on registration forms.

Her main assistant for the mind-numbing chore was none other than legendary athlete Jackie Joyner-Kersee.

Crawford laughed when she told of seeing Joyner-Kersee a while after the form-stamping marathon, shortly after Wheaties had released a cereal box featuring the East St. Louis native and Olympic champion on the cover.

"I kidded her, saying ‘Hey, where’s my autographed Jackie Joyner-Kersee Wheaties box?’ The next day, there’s a plastic bag by my front door and the box is inside,” Crawford said.

(The box was signed: “To Mrs. Gussie and family. Thanks for the years of support.”)

Matthew Pipoly, one of Crawford's grandsons, said the word he associates most with his grandmother is "giving."

"She spent her whole life helping people, volunteering, donating to charities," Pipoly said. "It never was about her personally; she was always thinking of how she could help other people."

Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. at the Schrader Funeral Home, 14960 Manchester Road.

