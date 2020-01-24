Ameren executive named new chair of United Way

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Ameren Corp. executive Michael Moehn has been named the new chairman of the United Way of Greater St. Louis' board of directors.

Moehn is executive vice president and chief financial officer at Ameren Corp. and president of Ameren Services. He has been with the utility since June 2000 and has held a number of senior roles.

Moehn holds a bachelor's degree from St. Louis University and a master's degree from Washington University.

He succeeds Rich McClure, former president of UniGroup, who had held the position since 2018. Moehn's term extends until 2022.

Moehn joined the United Way as a volunteer in 2011 and has been a member of the board of directors and an executive committee member since 2015.

He also serves on several other community boards, including Christian Hospital and the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch Joe's St. Louis e-newsletter Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.