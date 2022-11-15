Andy Cohen extends radio gig, returns home for dad’s birthday

The pride of Clayton High (Class of ’86) — who was back in town over the weekend to celebrate the 90th natal day of his dad, Lou Cohen — has just signed a three-year extension for “Radio Andy” on Sirius XM Radio’s Channel 102.
The new pact calls for Cohen to continue hosting his daily show, “Andy Cohen Live,” every weekday from 9-10 a.m. The channel also will keep airing his “Kiki Lounge” music show as well as his long-form interviews with celebrities and authors.
Cohen is best known as the host of Bravo TV’s “Watch What Happens Live,” and also is the executive producer of the “Real Housewives” franchise.
And as happens so often in the luminous lives of celebrities, Cohen bumped into another member of STL’s star chamber, Ozzie Smith, on his flight into town Saturday and posted a pic of the bump-into on Instagram.