Andy Cohen extends radio gig, returns home for dad’s birthday

Always is a good time for new Andy Cohen news.

The pride of Clayton High (Class of ’86) — who was back in town over the weekend to celebrate the 90th natal day of his dad, Lou Cohen — has just signed a three-year extension for “Radio Andy” on Sirius XM Radio’s Channel 102.

The new pact calls for Cohen to continue hosting his daily show, “Andy Cohen Live,” every weekday from 9-10 a.m. The channel also will keep airing his “Kiki Lounge” music show as well as his long-form interviews with celebrities and authors.

Cohen is best known as the host of Bravo TV’s “Watch What Happens Live,” and also is the executive producer of the “Real Housewives” franchise.

And as happens so often in the luminous lives of celebrities, Cohen bumped into another member of STL’s star chamber, Ozzie Smith, on his flight into town Saturday and posted a pic of the bump-into on Instagram.

But wait, there’s more: The ice cream Cohen developed last year to raise money for a cause dear to his mother, Evelyn Cohen, is back.

“Peppermint Andy,” which Cohen developed last year with Clementine’s Naughty & Nice, will be on sale at the ice creamery’s six locations and online through Dec. 31.

In 2021, sales of the flavor fave raised more than $12,000 for Doorways, a local nonprofit organization that raises money for those affected by HIV/AIDS.

Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen with his parents, Evelyn and Lou Cohen, at Busch Stadium during Game 3 of the 2013 World Series. Photo by Joe Holleman

St. Louis businessman and developer talks about Blueberry Hill, his Delmar Loop restaurant and concert venue that celebrates 50 years in 2022. 
