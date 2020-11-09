Andy Cohen headlining local Humane Society ads

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The face of hometowner Andy Cohen will be popping up more frequently around STL thanks to a promotional campaign from the Humane Society of Missouri.

The animal-care organization announced that the cable-television host/producer will be the face of its advertising run to celebrate its 150th anniversary.

Cohen, along with Humane Society puppy alums Buddy and Luna, will be featured in ads set to run on a variety of STL television and radio stations between now and the end of the year.

Cohen, host of Bravo TV's "Watch What Happens Live" and an executive producer of the "Real Housewives" franchise, is the son of Lou and Evelyn Cohen and a 1986 graduate of Clayton High.

A longtime supporter of the Humane Society, Cohen credits his aunt, former society board member Judy Allen, for his love of animals.

