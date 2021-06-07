Andy Cohen hits social media to help find old Clayton friend

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

STL's brave Bravo celebrity, Andy Cohen, has taken to social media to help find a missing man — also a former St. Louisan and Clayton High School graduate.

Last week, Cohen posted a missing flyer of Andrew "Andy" Neiman on his Facebook page, saying that Neiman walked away from a care facility last month and has not been seen since.

In interviews with national news outlets, Cohen said that he and Neiman "went to the same camp — Nebagamon in Wisconsin — and the same high school."

"I'm praying for his safe return, along with a lot of folks in St. Louis," said Cohen, 53. Neiman is 48.

Neiman's family and friends have set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to expand their search for the actor and playwright, who was last seen May 21 walking out of hospital in Poughkeepsie, New York.

The poster says Neiman has schizophrenia and is 5-foot-10 and weighs about 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing green hospital scrubs and glasses.

Those with information about Neiman's whereabouts are asked to contact Poughkeepsie police, or to call a hotline at 845-687-3066.

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.