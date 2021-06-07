Andy Cohen hits social media to help find old Clayton friend

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
STL's brave Bravo celebrity, Andy Cohen, has taken to social media to help find a missing man — also a former St. Louisan and Clayton High School graduate.
Last week, Cohen posted a missing flyer of Andrew "Andy" Neiman on his Facebook page, saying that Neiman walked away from a care facility last month and has not been seen since.
In interviews with national news outlets, Cohen said that he and Neiman "went to the same camp — Nebagamon in Wisconsin — and the same high school."
"I'm praying for his safe return, along with a lot of folks in St. Louis," said Cohen, 53. Neiman is 48.
Neiman's family and friends have set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to expand their search for the actor and playwright, who was last seen May 21 walking out of hospital in Poughkeepsie, New York.
The poster says Neiman has schizophrenia and is 5-foot-10 and weighs about 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing green hospital scrubs and glasses.
Those with information about Neiman's whereabouts are asked to contact Poughkeepsie police, or to call a hotline at 845-687-3066.
