Andy Cohen’s St. Louis childhood could end up on TV

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

“Andy Cohen: The St. Louis Years” does have a nice ring to it.

Deadline reports that a coming-of-age show based on Cohen’s bestselling book “Most Talkative” is in the works at NBC and Universal Television.

Cohen, host of Bravo TV’s “Watch What Happens Live” (which has been renewed through 2023) and an executive producer of the “Real Housewives” franchise, is the son of Lou and Evelyn Cohen and a 1986 graduate of Clayton High.

Deadline notes that the show, which has no release timeline as of yet, follows a fictionalized 13-year-old Cohen as he grows up in 1980s STL.

“I’m tickled to use my childhood as the jumping off point for what I know will be a hilarious show,” Cohen said in a statement.

The director tied to the show is Todd Holland, who won two Emmy Awards for his work on another coming-of-age series, the acclaimed “Malcolm in the Middle.”