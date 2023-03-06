Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Let’s take a quick lap around The Beltway and check in on what some U.S. legislators from the St. Louis area are doing in D.C.:

• U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner: The west St. Louis County Republican and vice chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, is co-sponsor of legislation that aims to strengthen U.S. support of Taiwan.

Saying she was “deeply concerned” about the Biden Administration’s move to reimpose certain restrictions on U.S.-Taiwan contact, Wagner said the bill would “eliminate these outdated and unnecessary restrictions” on such contact.

Last week, the bill was approved by the full Foreign Affairs Committee.

• Two Illinois members of the U.S. House of Representatives, Republican Mike Bost and Democrat Nikki Budzinski, both have been named to the House Agricultural Committee. Both legislators represent district that include portions of the Metro East area.

Bost will serve as a member of the Conservation, Research and Biotechnology subcommittee, which includes oversight of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Budzinski was named to three subcommittees: general farm commodities, risk management and credit; conservation, research and biotechnology; and commodity markets, digital assets and rural development.

• U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, chair of the Ways and Means Committee, was the subject last week of a story in Politico.

The article said the Republican congressman, whose 8th District includes much of Jefferson County, has “already done something rare for a Republican: He’s struck fear into the heart of corporate tax lobbyists.”

The article noted Smith’s promise to scrutinize Chinese investment in the U.S. and quoted him as saying, “Our priorities have changed — our priorities are small business, working-class Americans and farmers over big corporations.”

• U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt: With his thwarted attempt to land a seat on the Judiciary Committee behind him, Schmitt has taken a spot on the Commerce Committee and has been named the ranking Republican on the space and sciences subcommittee.