Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

With her team controlling the ball in the U.S. House of Representatives, GOP member Ann Wagner has now seen several of her proposals zip through the House and head off to the Senate.

Most recently, her congressional colleagues passed Wagner’s “Financial Exploitation Prevention Act,” which aims to protect seniors and the disabled from scams that target savings and investments.

In the last few weeks, Wagner-sponsored bills related to abortion and human trafficking also picked up quick passage in the U.S. House.

“Our Republican majority is ready to pass even more commonsense, conservative bills,” Wagner said in response to a question about how the game changes when your party is in the majority.

Wagner said her bill is needed, given that many senior investors (her office claims about 20%) are victims of financial fraud totaling about $2.9 billion a year.

Now, the bill heads to the Senate, which now is controlled by Democrats.

Said Wagner, “I hope the Senate takes up this bill immediately so vulnerable investors have the protections they deserve.”