Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
A pro-Taiwan bill authored by U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner now will make its way across to the U.S. Senate, as the full U.S. House approved a bill that aims to strengthen U.S. support of Taiwan.
Wagner, R-Town and Country, introduced the bill last month and steered it through the House Foreign Affairs Committee, of which she is the vice chair. The bill passed by a vote of 404-7.
Wagner’s bill would eliminate restrictions on U.S.-Taiwan contact, measures that had been in place for decades to appease China. Those measures were lifted in early 2021 but then reimposed by the Biden Administration.
In a statement, Wagner said the bill aims to recognize that “Taiwan is a democratic partner and a free and open society that respects universal human rights and democratic values.”
