Anna Crosslin retiring in 2021 as International Institute chief

After more than 40 years at its helm, Anna E. Crosslin will retire next year as president and chief executive of the International Institute of St. Louis.
Crosslin, who joined the institute in 1978, plans to retire in March, according to an announcement Tuesday. A search committee has been formed to find her successor.
The institute administers immigrant services and refugee resettlement programs in the St. Louis area, annually servicing about 6,000 new Americans each year.
"I love this job, this organization and this community, and I'm so proud of the outstanding staff team we have developed here," Crosslin said in a statement.
Arindam Kar, chair of the institute's board of directors, noted that when Crosslin took charge, the institute had nine staffers and an annual budget of $120,000. About 100 staffers now work within a $7 million budget.
"Anna Crosslin has been indispensable to the St. Louis region ... and is one of the top leaders in the nation on topics related to refugees and immigration," Kar said.
Two of Crosslin's more well-known endeavors were the resettlement of Vietnamese refugees in the South Grand area in the 1980s, and a similar effort with Bosnian immigrants in the Bevo Mill area in the 1990s.
Crosslin also established the institute's Community Development Corporation, which aids immigrant-owned businesses; co-founded the annual Festival of Nations; and helped establish the St. Louis Mosaic Project, which draws immigrant communities to the area.
A Seattle native, Crosslin, 70, came to St. Louis to attend Washington University. She graduated in 1972. She is a board member for the St. Louis Regional Chamber and the Missouri Commission on Human Rights, and chairwoman of the National Asian Pacific Center for Aging in Seattle.
