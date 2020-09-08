Anna Crosslin retiring in 2021 as International Institute chief

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After more than 40 years at its helm, Anna E. Crosslin will retire next year as president and chief executive of the International Institute of St. Louis.

Crosslin, who joined the institute in 1978, plans to retire in March, according to an announcement Tuesday. A search committee has been formed to find her successor.

The institute administers immigrant services and refugee resettlement programs in the St. Louis area, annually servicing about 6,000 new Americans each year.

"I love this job, this organization and this community, and I'm so proud of the outstanding staff team we have developed here," Crosslin said in a statement.

Arindam Kar, chair of the institute's board of directors, noted that when Crosslin took charge, the institute had nine staffers and an annual budget of $120,000. About 100 staffers now work within a $7 million budget.

"Anna Crosslin has been indispensable to the St. Louis region ... and is one of the top leaders in the nation on topics related to refugees and immigration," Kar said.