It's a hat trick for Jon Hamm, who will have three movies circulating on screens during "awards season."
STL's No. 1 celeb has a supporting role in "The Report," a fact-based political drama starring Annette Bening and Adam Driver. The film makes its debut on Nov. 15.
In the film biz, most films nominated for Oscars are released after Labor Day, and the later in the year, the better.
The story revolves around an investigation into the CIA's use of torture that was conducted by an aide (Driver) to U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (Bening)
Hamm plays Denis McDonough, President Barack Obama's chief of staff.
Hamm already can be seen in "Lucy in the Sky," with Natalie Portman, which was released in late September. The pair play astronauts tangled in a love triangle.
Then on Dec. 13, Hamm will show up in Clint Eastwood's "Richard Jewell." Hamm plays an FBI agent investigating the pipe bombing at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta.