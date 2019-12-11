It's official: Anthony Slaughter has been named as the meteorologist on KSDK's morning show, "Today in St. Louis."
This recent move comes on the heels of meteorologist Chester Lampkin ankling the station earlier this month to take a similar gig in Washington.
Slaughter first started at KSDK in 2009, then left in 2011 to work as a meteorologist in the San Francisco area. He returned in 2016 and has been the traffic reporter on the show anchored by Rene Knott and Allie Corey.
He grew up in St. Louis and has a bachelor's degree in environmental science from the University of Missouri-Columbia.