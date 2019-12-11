Subscribe for 99¢
KSDK meteorologist Anthony Slaughter

KSDK meteorologist Anthony Slaughter (Photo by KSDK)

It's official: Anthony Slaughter has been named as the meteorologist on KSDK's morning show, "Today in St. Louis."

This recent move comes on the heels of meteorologist Chester Lampkin ankling the station earlier this month to take a similar gig in Washington.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Slaughter first started at KSDK in 2009, then left in 2011 to work as a meteorologist in the San Francisco area. He returned in 2016 and has been the traffic reporter on the show anchored by Rene Knott and Allie Corey.

He grew up in St. Louis and has a bachelor's degree in environmental science from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Joe's St. Louis e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.