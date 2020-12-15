Art Holliday named 'interim' news director at KSDK

After more than 40 years of bringing the news on the air, Art Holliday is finally getting kicked upstairs.
Starting on Jan. 4, Holliday will be the acting news director at KSDK (Channel 5), where he has worked for more than 40 years.
While it's officially an "interim" gig, Holliday is a candidate for the permanent job as part of KSDK's "national search," said Carol Fowler, the station's content director.
A St. Charles native and University of Missouri journalism school grad, Holliday started at KSDK in 1979 as a sportscaster and has since worked most every beat at the station.
He is a member of the halls of fame for the St. Louis Media History Foundation and the Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists.
To take the new job, Holliday will leave his 4 p.m. anchor duties, which he now does with Kay Quinn.
In a statement, Holliday said, "It has historical significance at a time when many organizations recognize the value and importance of diversity in key leadership and decision-making positions."
Holliday will replace Ryan Dean, a former reporter/anchor who held the editor's job for two years. Dean returns to on-air work in 2021. He will co-anchor KSDK's 10 a.m. newscast with Savannah Louie.
The new KSDK role will force Holliday to ankle his radio gig at KTRS (550 AM), where he does the mid-morning show with Jennifer Blome.
To replace Holliday in the wireless world, KTRS has tapped radio veteran Wendy Wiese to partner with Blome on the 10 a.m. to noon shift. The Blome-Wiese era also will begin Jan. 4.
Wiese, who started her STL career in 1986 at KMOX (1120 AM), has been news director at KTRS since October 2019. She also has been a regular panelist on KETC's (Channel 9) "Donnybrook" since 2003.
Editor's note: Joe Holleman is a regular guest on KTRS' mid-morning show.
