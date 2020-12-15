Art Holliday named 'interim' news director at KSDK

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After more than 40 years of bringing the news on the air, Art Holliday is finally getting kicked upstairs.

Starting on Jan. 4, Holliday will be the acting news director at KSDK (Channel 5), where he has worked for more than 40 years.

While it's officially an "interim" gig, Holliday is a candidate for the permanent job as part of KSDK's "national search," said Carol Fowler, the station's content director.

A St. Charles native and University of Missouri journalism school grad, Holliday started at KSDK in 1979 as a sportscaster and has since worked most every beat at the station.

He is a member of the halls of fame for the St. Louis Media History Foundation and the Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists.

To take the new job, Holliday will leave his 4 p.m. anchor duties, which he now does with Kay Quinn.

In a statement, Holliday said, "It has historical significance at a time when many organizations recognize the value and importance of diversity in key leadership and decision-making positions."