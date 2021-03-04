 Skip to main content
Art Holliday sheds 'interim' tag, named KSDK news director
Art Holliday just picked up a shorter job title, now that KSDK (Channel 5) has taken the "interim" tag off his job as news director.

Station honchos announced Thursday that after conducting a nationwide search, the best candidate "was here all along."

A St. Charles native and University of Missouri journalism school grad, Holliday started at KSDK in 1979 as a sportscaster and has since worked most every beat at the station.

Art Holliday

KSDK news director Art Holliday. (Photo by KSDK)

He is a member of the halls of fame for the St. Louis Media History Foundation and the Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists.

Holliday took over the news director's job in early January from Ryan Dean, who returned to on-air work after two years in the director's position.

Holliday said in a statement that the interim period was a test for both him and the station.

“I wanted use my interim status to make sure the newsroom was responding to me. I needed to know for sure it was working," Holliday said. "So far, so good.”

Carol Fowler, KSDK's content director and Holliday's supervisor, said in a statement, "Art is a consensus builder who is not afraid to speak his mind.

"After interviewing candidates from across the country," she said, "it became obvious to me that the very best person for this job was already here."

