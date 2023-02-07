Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Upon arriving in the U.S. Senate, former Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt wasted no time in criticizing the Biden administration on several issues, most notably the delayed shooting-down of a Chinese weather balloon.

But Schmitt did also manage to attach his name, for the first time in his new post, to a Senate Bill known as the “No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act.”

Schmitt was one of 47 senators who are co-sponsoring legislation that would establish a permanent ban on federal funding for abortion, replacing current restrictions with a single, government-wide standard.

Missouri’s other U.S. Senator, Republican Josh Hawley, also co-sponsored the bill.