 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ashli Lincoln leaving KMOV for job in hometown Atlanta
0 comments

Ashli Lincoln leaving KMOV for job in hometown Atlanta

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Fans of KMOV (Channel 4) reporter Ashli Lincoln have this week to enjoy her work, for next week she will ankle our local station and return home to Atlanta.

According to Lincoln's social media post on Monday, she will start next week as an investigative reporter at WSB (Channel 2) in Atlanta.

"With a joyous heart, I am excited to announce ... (that) one week from today, I'm coming HOME to serve you Atlanta Georgia! ..."

Lincoln came to KMOV in 2018 after reporting stints in Georgia and Oklahoma.

And speaking of Lincoln and social media, the reporter actually became the star of a GIF in 2019.

It started with Lincoln trying to finish a live weather update outside the Enterprise Center when an intruder crashed the scene. Lincoln dispatched him with a sweep of her arm and without missing a beat.

Ashli Lincoln image from GIF

Lincoln's shooing of the scene crasher became a popular video clip posted to Twitter.

Then another Twitter user turned it into an animated GIF. It now is in Giphy, a database of short looping GIFs that allows people to forever use Lincoln's cool dispatch of the crasher. (Remember: #BOYBYE)

Lincoln's reaction on Twitter to the whole social media storm at the time?

"Lawd the internet has officially turned me into a GIF."

+1 
Ashli Lincoln

Ashli Lincoln joined KMOV (Channel 4) in July 2018 after working in Tulsa. 

 KMOV
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Chat Room: What does it mean to celebrate our nation’s independence?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports