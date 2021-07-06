Ashli Lincoln leaving KMOV for job in hometown Atlanta

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Fans of KMOV (Channel 4) reporter Ashli Lincoln have this week to enjoy her work, for next week she will ankle our local station and return home to Atlanta.

According to Lincoln's social media post on Monday, she will start next week as an investigative reporter at WSB (Channel 2) in Atlanta.

"With a joyous heart, I am excited to announce ... (that) one week from today, I'm coming HOME to serve you Atlanta Georgia! ..."

Lincoln came to KMOV in 2018 after reporting stints in Georgia and Oklahoma.

And speaking of Lincoln and social media, the reporter actually became the star of a GIF in 2019.

It started with Lincoln trying to finish a live weather update outside the Enterprise Center when an intruder crashed the scene. Lincoln dispatched him with a sweep of her arm and without missing a beat.

Lincoln's shooing of the scene crasher became a popular video clip posted to Twitter.