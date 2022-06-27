 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Assistance League of St. Louis names new president

Pam Bogosian

Pam Bogosian (Photo by the Assistance League of St. Louis)

The Assistance League of St. Louis has named Pam Bogosian as president for 2022-2023.

Bogosian is a retired school teacher, having worked for 32 years as a elementary school teacher in the Parkway School District.

Since joining the league 10 years ago, Bogosian has chaired its Operation School Bell, a program that provides school clothing and other personal care items to students. She also served three years on the board of directors, as vice president of philanthropic programs.

The Ellisville-based league is run by more than 500 volunteers who last year contributed about 57,000 volunteer hours. Along with its uniform and clothing programs, the league also has donated more than 20,000 books to various community groups.

Bogosian succeeds Yolanda Perez-Cunningham in the president’s post.

