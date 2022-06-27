Assistance League of St. Louis names new president

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Assistance League of St. Louis has named Pam Bogosian as president for 2022-2023.

Bogosian is a retired school teacher, having worked for 32 years as a elementary school teacher in the Parkway School District.

Since joining the league 10 years ago, Bogosian has chaired its Operation School Bell, a program that provides school clothing and other personal care items to students. She also served three years on the board of directors, as vice president of philanthropic programs.

The Ellisville-based league is run by more than 500 volunteers who last year contributed about 57,000 volunteer hours. Along with its uniform and clothing programs, the league also has donated more than 20,000 books to various community groups.

Bogosian succeeds Yolanda Perez-Cunningham in the president’s post.

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.