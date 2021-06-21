Assistance League of St. Louis names new president

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Assistance League of St. Louis has named Yolanda Perez-Cunningham as its new president.

A Ladue resident, Perez-Cunningham is a retired manager and business analyst who began volunteering in 2008 for the organization. In 2020, she logged more than 1,000 hours of volunteer service.

The Ellisville-based league is run by more than 500 volunteers who contribute about 72,000 hours annually and provide services to about 46,000 area residents.

Perez-Cunningham succeeds Dawn Thomas in the president's post.

Before rising to the top position, Perez-Cunningham served the league as vice president of operations, properties manager and chair of Operation School Bell — a program that provides school clothing and other personal care items to students.

