Assistance League of St. Louis names new president
Yolanda Perez-Cunningham

Yolanda Perez-Cunningham. (Photo by Assistance League of St. Louis)

 BENTLEY STUDIO

The Assistance League of St. Louis has named Yolanda Perez-Cunningham as its new president.

A Ladue resident, Perez-Cunningham is a retired manager and business analyst who began volunteering in 2008 for the organization. In 2020, she logged more than 1,000 hours of volunteer service.

The Ellisville-based league is run by more than 500 volunteers who contribute about 72,000 hours annually and provide services to about 46,000 area residents.

Perez-Cunningham succeeds Dawn Thomas in the president's post.

Before rising to the top position, Perez-Cunningham served the league as vice president of operations, properties manager and chair of Operation School Bell — a program that provides school clothing and other personal care items to students.

