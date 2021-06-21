Assistance League of St. Louis names new president

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
The Assistance League of St. Louis has named Yolanda Perez-Cunningham as its new president.
A Ladue resident, Perez-Cunningham is a retired manager and business analyst who began volunteering in 2008 for the organization. In 2020, she logged more than 1,000 hours of volunteer service.
The Ellisville-based league is run by more than 500 volunteers who contribute about 72,000 hours annually and provide services to about 46,000 area residents.
Perez-Cunningham succeeds Dawn Thomas in the president's post.
Before rising to the top position, Perez-Cunningham served the league as vice president of operations, properties manager and chair of Operation School Bell — a program that provides school clothing and other personal care items to students.
