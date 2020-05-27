Astronaut from St. Ann heading into space — today

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Editor's note: This story was first published on April 21

When trumpeting the fact last week that the first launch of astronauts from U.S. soil in almost 10 years should occur next month, most stories left out the best part: One of the pilots is from STL.

Air Force Col. Robert Behnken, a St. Ann native, will be one of two test pilots for SpaceX Crew Dragon, set to launch Wednesday from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Behnken is a 1988 graduate of Pattonville High. He earned a bachelor's degree in 1992 from Washington University, where he was named outstanding mechanical engineering student his senior year. He went on to earn master’s and doctorate degrees from the California Institute of Technology.