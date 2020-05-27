Astronaut from St. Ann may head to space Saturday after launch postponed

Updated at 3:19 p.m. Wednesday with news that the flight was postponed.
When trumpeting the fact last week that the first launch of astronauts from U.S. soil in almost 10 years should occur next month, most stories left out the best part: One of the pilots is from STL.
The flight was scheduled to launch Wednesday, but bad weather postponed it. The next launch opportunity is Saturday at 2:21 p.m.
Air Force Col. Robert Behnken, a St. Ann native, will be one of two test pilots for SpaceX Crew Dragon, now set to launch Saturday from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Behnken is a 1988 graduate of Pattonville High. He earned a bachelor's degree in 1992 from Washington University, where he was named outstanding mechanical engineering student his senior year. He went on to earn master’s and doctorate degrees from the California Institute of Technology.
After serving as a test pilot, Behnken joined the astronaut program in 2000. A veteran of two space shuttle flights — in 2008 and 2010, both on Endeavour — Behnken has logged 708 hours in space and 37 hours in spacewalks. He has been a chief astronaut since 2012.
It's been nearly 10 years since the last NASA astronauts launched from U.S. soil, as the space shuttle program was shut down in 2011.
This time the rocket will be owned and operated not by NASA, but by a private company — SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk. The other astronaut assigned to the flight is Doug Hurley.
The launch will help NASA ensure that it keeps a presence on the International Space Station, which now has only one American on the station, Chris Cassidy.
It's unclear how long Behnken and Hurley will remain aboard the station.
Editor's note: This story was first published on April 21
