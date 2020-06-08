Astronaut from St. Ann posts photo from space

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Like any good St. Louisan, Air Force Col. Robert Behnken is sharing photos from his most recent trip — which just so happens to be a manned spaceflight.

An astronaut and one of two pilots on SpaceX Crew Dragon, St. Ann native Behnken posted a photo from space Monday morning, showing the spacecraft docked at the International Space Station.

The post said: "Here’s the front of @Space_Station now, the 1st @SpaceXCrew Dragon vehicle leading the way. #Endeavour

Behnken is a 1988 graduate of Pattonville High. He earned a bachelor’s degree in 1992 from Washington University, where he was named outstanding mechanical engineering student his senior year. He went on to earn master’s and doctorate degrees from the California Institute of Technology.