Astronaut from St. Ann posts photo from space
Astronaut from St. Ann posts photo from space

Like any good St. Louisan, Air Force Col. Robert Behnken is sharing photos from his most recent trip — which just so happens to be a manned spaceflight.

An astronaut and one of two pilots on SpaceX Crew Dragon, St. Ann native Behnken posted a photo from space Monday morning, showing the spacecraft docked at the International Space Station.

The post said: "Here’s the front of @Space_Station now, the 1st @SpaceXCrew Dragon vehicle leading the way. #Endeavour

Behnken is a 1988 graduate of Pattonville High. He earned a bachelor’s degree in 1992 from Washington University, where he was named outstanding mechanical engineering student his senior year. He went on to earn master’s and doctorate degrees from the California Institute of Technology.

Robert Behnken

Robert Behnken

Behnken joined the astronaut program in 2000 and became a chief astronaut in 2012. Before the Space X project, Behnken flew on two space shuttle flights — in 2008 and 2010, both on Endeavour. For good measure, he also has logged 37 hours in spacewalks. 

The rocket that Behnken and pilot partner Doug Hurley are flying is owned and operated by SpaceX, a company founded by Elon Musk.

A return date for Behnken and Hurley has yet to be set.

