Auction of STL man's comic creations raised more money than expected

Leave it to a St. Louisan to exceed expectations.
Last month, this bureau reported that the works of comic book writer Dennis “Denny” O’Neil — considered one of the most important writers in the history of the genre — would be auctioned off online.
O’Neil died June 11 at his home in New York. He was 81.
In bidding that ended earlier this month, the most-coveted item brought in 10% more money than projected.
O'Neil's “Cancelled Comic Cavalcade," a 1978 collection of 30 “ashcan” editions (covers only, to protect copyrights) for upcoming issues. But DC Comics canceled the issues before they were released to the public.
Auction organizer and ComicConnect owner Vincent Zurzolo said it was arguably the most valuable item from the Bronze Age of Comics (roughly the 1970s) and estimated it could draw as much as $10,000.
Well, the item drew 54 bids and eventually sold for $11,000.
Born in north St. Louis, O'Neil went to Christian Brothers College High School (Class of 1957) and was a 1961 graduate of St. Louis University.
After several years as a newspaper reporter, O’Neil was hired in 1966 by Marvel Comics. He later moved to DC Comics, then back to Marvel, and then back to DC.
O'Neil's most acclaimed work was "Green Lantern/Green Arrow," which introduced social issues into comic books.
Other notable works include a revamped “Batman/Dark Knight,” “Spider-Man,” “X-Men,” “Justice League of America” and “Wonder Woman.”
O'Neil also is credited with coming up with the classic superhero name "Optimus Prime" while working on the "Transformers” series in the early 1980s.
In all, the 31 items in the auction brought more than $33,000.