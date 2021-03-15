Auction of STL man's comic creations raised more money than expected

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Leave it to a St. Louisan to exceed expectations.

Last month, this bureau reported that the works of comic book writer Dennis “Denny” O’Neil — considered one of the most important writers in the history of the genre — would be auctioned off online.

O’Neil died June 11 at his home in New York. He was 81.

In bidding that ended earlier this month, the most-coveted item brought in 10% more money than projected.

O'Neil's “Cancelled Comic Cavalcade," a 1978 collection of 30 “ashcan” editions (covers only, to protect copyrights) for upcoming issues. But DC Comics canceled the issues before they were released to the public.

Auction organizer and ComicConnect owner Vincent Zurzolo said it was arguably the most valuable item from the Bronze Age of Comics (roughly the 1970s) and estimated it could draw as much as $10,000.

Well, the item drew 54 bids and eventually sold for $11,000.