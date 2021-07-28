Auction sale of Romanik radio stations has begun

The auction sale of four radio stations operated by Bob Romanik — who billed himself as the "Grim Reaper of Radio" — began Tuesday.
The four stations are KQQZ (1190 AM) in Fairview Heights; KZQZ (1430 AM) in St. Louis; WQQW (1510 AM) in Highland; and WQQX (1490 AM) in East St. Louis.
As of Wednesday, FCC records show that no bids had yet been submitted. The auction is conducted online and usually takes up to two weeks to conclude, FCC officials said.
KQQZ was the station that aired Romanik's weekday show, "Kool Killer Kountry." The show repeatedly came under fire for racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments.
The FCC stripped the operating licenses from all four stations in March 2020.