Audacy St. Louis lays off three local radio veterans

Radio industry publications are reporting layoffs by Audacy Radio in St. Louis — involving three radio veterans with more than a century of combined time on local airwaves.

According to Inside Radio, longtime traffic reporter Lance Hildebrand has been jettisoned from his gig at adult contemporary KYKY (98.1 FM), where he did both morning- and afternoon-drive traffic reports.

Hildebrand got his local start in 1978 with KSLQ, which later became KYKY.

The publication noted that Stel Pontikes also was laid off from his gig as a weekend and overnight host on KEZK (102.5 FM) and adult contemporary KYKY. He also was program director for Audacy’s religious HD channel, “The Spirit.”

The STL stint for Pontikes goes back even further than Hildebrand’s. In 1975, after leaving St. Louis University, Pontikes joined the roster at Richard Miller’s late, great rock station KADI (96.3 FM).

Several sources also report that KMOX (1120 AM) general assignment news reporter Brian Kelly, who had about 18 years of time in at that station, has been let go in the layoffs.

Kelly, a Florissant native, was in his second stint at the station. He worked at KMOX from 1997 to 2002, and then returned in 2009.

Inside Radio reported that Audacy, after several years of adding employees and acquiring new stations, is now enacting companywide layoffs of about 250 people. Audacy is based in Philadelphia and operates about 235 stations in 48 U.S. markets.

In our fair burg, along with KYKY and KEZK, the chain is in charge of news/talk KMOX (1120 AM); conservative talk KFTK (97.1 FM); adult R&B WFUN (96.3 FM); and hip-hop WHHL (104.1 FM).