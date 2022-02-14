Author Suzanne Corbett speaking at Field House Museum

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Mark your foodie file for March 25, when the Field House Museum hosts a program featuring STL munchies maven Suzanne Corbett.

Corbett, a national award-winning travel and food writer, will be beating the drum for late 2021 book, "A Culinary History of Missouri," which she co-wrote with Deborah Reinhardt.

Included in her talk will be takes on ever-so Missouri dishes such as STL's gooey butter cake, Kansas City's burnt ends and Springfield's cashew chicken.

The museum is at 634 South Broadway. A National Historic Landmark, it is the childhood home of poet Eugene Field.

The program is free but availability is limited. Reservations must be made in advance through Eventbrite; by calling the museum at 314-421-4689; or by emailing info@fieldhousemuseum.org.

