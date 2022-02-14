Author Suzanne Corbett speaking at Field House Museum

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mark your foodie file for March 25, when the Field House Museum hosts a program featuring STL munchies maven Suzanne Corbett.

Corbett, a national award-winning travel and food writer, will be beating the drum for late 2021 book, "A Culinary History of Missouri," which she co-wrote with Deborah Reinhardt.

Included in her talk will be takes on ever-so Missouri dishes such as STL's gooey butter cake, Kansas City's burnt ends and Springfield's cashew chicken.

The museum is at 634 South Broadway. A National Historic Landmark, it is the childhood home of poet Eugene Field.

The program is free but availability is limited. Reservations must be made in advance through Eventbrite; by calling the museum at 314-421-4689; or by emailing info@fieldhousemuseum.org.

