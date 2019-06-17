After more than four years on STL airwaves, KTVI (Channel 2) reporter Ayesha Khan will ankle the station at the end of the month.
Khan is leaving to work at WTTG (Channel 5), also a Fox Broadcasting affiliate, in Washington D.C.
Khan came to town in November 2014 to work as a reporter at Channel 30 (KDNL). She joined KTVI in January 2017 and worked as a general assignment reporter and sometimes anchored newscasts.
Before coming to STL, Khan worked at stations in Maryland, South Carolina and Virginia.