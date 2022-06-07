Ballwin bests fellow STL 'burbs for home values

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When it comes to popular real estate markets, STL has a star in its ranks: Ballwin.

The west St. Louis County suburb not only is the strongest area for home values in our mighty metro, according to an online ranking, it is the best in the Midwest and ranked in the top 10 nationally.

According to Zillow, an online real estate marketplace, Ballwin is No. 9 in the U.S. right now when it comes to popular real estate markets.

The rankings were based on active sales listings, quarterly home-value growth, yearly home-value growth and number of page views on Zillow (of course).

According to the Zillow folks, the most popular U.S. markets reflect how working remotely has changed the real-estate landscape — "causing suburban home values to grow faster than home values in urban areas, a reversal from previous norms and from the first 15 months of the pandemic."

One common thread among the top markets, the article noted, was that each was at least a 30-minute drive from the urban center.

The suburbs that bested Ballwin on the list were two each from the Los Angeles, Seattle and Denver metros, and one each from Atlanta, Tampa and Washington.

