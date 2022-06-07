Ballwin bests fellow STL 'burbs for home values

When it comes to popular real estate markets, STL has a star in its ranks: Ballwin.
The west St. Louis County suburb not only is the strongest area for home values in our mighty metro, according to an online ranking, it is the best in the Midwest and ranked in the top 10 nationally.
According to Zillow, an online real estate marketplace, Ballwin is No. 9 in the U.S. right now when it comes to popular real estate markets.
The rankings were based on active sales listings, quarterly home-value growth, yearly home-value growth and number of page views on Zillow (of course).
According to the Zillow folks, the most popular U.S. markets reflect how working remotely has changed the real-estate landscape — "causing suburban home values to grow faster than home values in urban areas, a reversal from previous norms and from the first 15 months of the pandemic."
One common thread among the top markets, the article noted, was that each was at least a 30-minute drive from the urban center.
The suburbs that bested Ballwin on the list were two each from the Los Angeles, Seattle and Denver metros, and one each from Atlanta, Tampa and Washington.
