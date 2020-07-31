Barnes-Jewish ranked as one of top 20 hospitals in U.S.

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Reviewing the medical charts for the best U.S. hospitals indicates that STL's Barnes-Jewish Hospital has made the honor roll.

In the annual "Best Hospitals" report from U.S. News & World Report, Barnes-Jewish is ranked No. 18 in the list of the nation's 20 top hospitals.

Only Chicago, among our major-city neighbors, surpassed that finish by putting two of its hospitals in the top 20: Northwestern Memorial (10) and Rush University (17).

The honor roll placement also qualifies Barnes-Jewish as the top hospital in both Missouri and the St. Louis metropolitan area.

Speaking of the STL area, the publication's list also ranks the following hospitals right behind Barnes-Jewish (Nos. 2-5): Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Mercy Hospital, St. Luke's and Mercy Hospital-South (formerly St. Anthony's Hospital).

When it comes to the Missouri-wide rankings, BJH is followed by St. Luke's-Kansas City, Missouri Baptist, Boone Hospital Center in Columbia and Mercy.

Both Missouri Baptist and Boone are part of the BJC HealthCare system, which operates Barnes-Jewish.

The rankings are published on U.S. News & World Report’s website, usnews.com/besthospitals, and will appear in the “Best Hospitals 2021” guidebook that will be available in print in October.

