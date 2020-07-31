Barnes-Jewish ranked as one of top 20 hospitals in U.S.

Reviewing the medical charts for the best U.S. hospitals indicates that STL's Barnes-Jewish Hospital has made the honor roll.
In the annual "Best Hospitals" report from U.S. News & World Report, Barnes-Jewish is ranked No. 18 in the list of the nation's 20 top hospitals.
Only Chicago, among our major-city neighbors, surpassed that finish by putting two of its hospitals in the top 20: Northwestern Memorial (10) and Rush University (17).
The honor roll placement also qualifies Barnes-Jewish as the top hospital in both Missouri and the St. Louis metropolitan area.
Speaking of the STL area, the publication's list also ranks the following hospitals right behind Barnes-Jewish (Nos. 2-5): Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Mercy Hospital, St. Luke's and Mercy Hospital-South (formerly St. Anthony's Hospital).
When it comes to the Missouri-wide rankings, BJH is followed by St. Luke's-Kansas City, Missouri Baptist, Boone Hospital Center in Columbia and Mercy.
Both Missouri Baptist and Boone are part of the BJC HealthCare system, which operates Barnes-Jewish.
The rankings are published on U.S. News & World Report’s website, usnews.com/besthospitals, and will appear in the “Best Hospitals 2021” guidebook that will be available in print in October.
Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.