Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Even when the Cardinals lose, KMOX wins.

For the month of April, news/talk radio station KMOX (1120 AM) rode the return of the then-struggling Redbirds to a No. 5 spot in the overall Nielsen ratings for the St. Louis market.

Previously, the legacy news/talk station had hovered around the No. 10 spot in the rankings. Compared to its pre-baseball performance in March, KMOX upped its listenership by about 43%.

The top spot on the dial, for the fifth straight month, went to WARH (106.5 FM), aka “The Arch,” which pulled in a rating of 9.7. That number indicates the weekly percentage of our market’s total listeners from 6 a.m. to midnight.

Classic rock KSHE (94.7 FM) finished in second place for the fourth straight month with an 8.8 rating.

Both of the top two stations are owned by the Hubbard Radio chain.

Classic hits KLOU (103.3 FM), an iHeart Radio station, grabbed third place with a mark of 7.4.

Rounding out the top 10 were: alternative rock KPNT (105.7 FM); KMOX; country music KSD (93.7 FM); adult contemporary KEZK (102.5 FM); urban contemporary WFUN (96.3 FM); country music WIL (92.3 FM); and Christian contemporary KLJY (99.1 FM).

After KMOX in the talk-radio format, public radio KWMU (90.7 FM) was No. 11; sports/talk WXOS (101.1 FM), an ESPN affiliate, was No. 14; and conservative talk KFTK (97.7 FM) was No. 16.

Our mighty metro radio market is the 24th largest in the U.S.