Baseball history site shines light on old Sportsman's Park

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
For fans of the diamond game — or anyone looking for images that don't resemble a snow-blown frozen tundra — a website dedicated to baseball history has posted about three dozen photos of old Sportsman's Park.
The site, Baseball History Comes Alive, offers historical information about numerous stadiums in the U.S.
Sportsman's Park, built in 1909 at 2911 North Grand Avenue in north St. Louis, was home to the baseball Cardinals until they moved to new digs in 1966, and to the St. Louis Browns until they moved to Baltimore in 1954.
The park also hosted football Cardinal games from 1960, when the franchise moved from Chicago, until it also shifted its games to the new Busch Stadium.
While the website offers photos that many STLers likely have seen — such as the at-bat by Eddie Gaedel, who at 3-foot-7 was the shortest player to ever appear in a major league game — it also displays several aerial shots of the stadium and some exterior shots from the early 1960s.
Photos of other STL baseball legends include Stan Musial, Bob Gibson, George Sisler and Ken Williams (the all-but-forgotten Browns third baseman who led the American League in homers in 1922, with 39.)
It also notes that the site now is home to the Mathews-Dickey and Herbert Hoover Boys & Girls Club.
The story by Bill Gutman explains that the name Sportsman's Park goes back to 1876, when the St. Louis Brown Stockings joined the new National League.
That original park was located at the same corner, Grand and Dodier Street, as would be two newer parks.
For more, go to baseballhistorycomesalive.com.
