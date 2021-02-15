Baseball history site shines light on old Sportsman's Park

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

For fans of the diamond game — or anyone looking for images that don't resemble a snow-blown frozen tundra — a website dedicated to baseball history has posted about three dozen photos of old Sportsman's Park.

The site, Baseball History Comes Alive, offers historical information about numerous stadiums in the U.S.

Sportsman's Park, built in 1909 at 2911 North Grand Avenue in north St. Louis, was home to the baseball Cardinals until they moved to new digs in 1966, and to the St. Louis Browns until they moved to Baltimore in 1954.

The park also hosted football Cardinal games from 1960, when the franchise moved from Chicago, until it also shifted its games to the new Busch Stadium.

While the website offers photos that many STLers likely have seen — such as the at-bat by Eddie Gaedel, who at 3-foot-7 was the shortest player to ever appear in a major league game — it also displays several aerial shots of the stadium and some exterior shots from the early 1960s.