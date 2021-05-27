Battle of St. Louis documentary now available for streaming

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After being on the post-production shelf because of COVID-19 delays, a locally produced documentary about the Battle of St. Louis is now available to view.

"House of Thunder" — a 60-minute film about one of this bureau's favorite tales of local history — was directed by longtime local newsman Paul Schankman for HEC-TV Films. (It can be streamed at hecmedia.org/posts.)

Schankman said HEC Films is looking to find additional distribution opportunities, including film festivals.

For the unaware, the Battle of St. Louis occurred 241 years ago: May 26, 1780.

British and American forces fought along the western edge of what is now the Gateway Arch grounds, near a 40-foot tower grandly known as Fort San Carlos.

In the months before the battle, the inhabitants of our fair fur-trading town had been hearing that the British were planning an attack to grab control over the Mississippi River.