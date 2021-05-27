Battle of St. Louis documentary now available for streaming

After being on the post-production shelf because of COVID-19 delays, a locally produced documentary about the Battle of St. Louis is now available to view.
"House of Thunder" — a 60-minute film about one of this bureau's favorite tales of local history — was directed by longtime local newsman Paul Schankman for HEC-TV Films. (It can be streamed at hecmedia.org/posts.)
Schankman said HEC Films is looking to find additional distribution opportunities, including film festivals.
For the unaware, the Battle of St. Louis occurred 241 years ago: May 26, 1780.
British and American forces fought along the western edge of what is now the Gateway Arch grounds, near a 40-foot tower grandly known as Fort San Carlos.
In the months before the battle, the inhabitants of our fair fur-trading town had been hearing that the British were planning an attack to grab control over the Mississippi River.
Forewarned, the villagers built the 40-foot fort/tower and dug a trench that arched roughly from present-day Laclede’s Landing, along the current Arch grounds, then south to Second and Lombard streets near Soulard.
So when the 700 British troops, mostly Indians, attacked on the afternoon of May 26, 1780, they ran into trenches patrolled by about 300 American militiamen and 30 Spanish army regulars. After a two-hour firefight, the British withdrew from the field.
On the Illinois side, American militiamen under the command of Gen. George Rogers Clark were victorious over a British contingent of about 300 soldiers.
If mentioned at all in history books, the battle had been mostly handled as a skirmish, a distraction to larger Revolutionary War battles in the East.
But in 2017, local lawyer Stephen L. Kling Jr. published, “The Battle of St. Louis, the Attack on Cahokia, and the American Revolution in the West.”
Kling's work contends that the battle was an important event because the colonists' victory kept the British from controlling the Mississippi River.