Battle of the Bulge veteran to be buried Saturday with military honors

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

One of the last local survivors of the Battle of the Bulge will be buried Saturday in Ballwin with military honors.

Eugene Ganz, 98, of Manchester, was awarded the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart for his service in the historic battle of World War II. He died on Saturday.

Born on a farm in Ballwin, Ganz quit school after eighth grade to help his father. He was drafted in 1944 and served with the Army’s 1st Infantry Division ("The Big Red One").

At the Battle of the Bulge, Ganz was struck in his arm and leg with shrapnel. And while the bitter cold on the battlefield killed some soldiers, Ganz has said the freezing temperatures may have prevented him from bleeding to death.

After a stay in a military hospital, Ganz was transferred to Nuremberg, Germany, to supervise captured Nazi officers.

Back home after the war and raising a family in Manchester, Ganz worked as a heavy equipment operator, an insurance agency owner and a tax preparer.

"He was such a dear man," said Betsey Bruce, longtime STL television reporter/anchor and family friend.

"I heard him speak about his war experiences at a luncheon once. But other than that, he didn't talk much about it at all," Bruce said.

Ganz did share his stories during numerous visits to area schools, always wearing his Army uniform from 1945, to tell students about the war.

He also was the last veteran of the battle who was active in the local chapter of the Veterans of the Battle of the Bulge, chapter head Dave Schroeder said.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Schrader Funeral Home, 14960 Manchester Road. A military burial will follow at Salem United Methodist Cemetery in Ballwin.

Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.