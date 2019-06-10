Some heady accolades were poured out Monday on August A. Busch III.
The Beer Institute honored the former Anheuser-Busch topper for his "leadership and dedication in the beer industry" by presenting him with the Jeff Becker Beer Industry Service Award at its annual meeting in St. Louis.
Starting his career at the brewery in 1957, Busch became president in 1974 and chief executive officer in 1975. He retired in 2006.
Institute president Jim McGreevy said Busch "expanded the Budweiser brand by opening four new breweries, introduced innovations such as Bud Light and Michelob Ultra and brought the company to the global stage."