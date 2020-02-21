Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
25th from 6 p.m. to Midnight? The public opening will be 2 weeks later. Michael Beffa's son Paul will be running the place. There's more info at beffas.com. Be careful as some of it is about the summer 2019 opening they had hoped for, but there 's current stuff under Winter 2020.
With a 113-year history, Beffa's was a popular hangout spot for power brokers and celebrities alike.
The restaurant was famous for being signless, as well as its cafeteria style dining. As Post-Dispatch columnist Bill McClellan wrote: "Eventually, the fact that there was no sign became part of the fabric of the place. You knew about it or you didn't."
It opened as a saloon in 1898, and served its last meal in May 2011.
Joe's St. Louis e-newsletter
Your weekly capsule of local news, life advice, trivia and humor from Post-Dispatch columnist Joe Holleman.
Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.