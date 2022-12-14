 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bellefontaine Neighbors woman sets powerlifting marks

Powerlifter Heather Gurnow

Powerlifter Heather Gurnow of Bellefontaine Neighbors

A chalky high-five goes to Heather Gurnow of Bellefontaine Neighbors, who recently set three state records in powerlifting — in her first competition.

Gurnow set new marks for her weight division (198 pounds) and age group (40-45) at the 2022 USA Powerlifting Missouri Open held Saturday at The Center sports complex in Affton.

“My mom died six years ago (from obesity-related causes), and that got me thinking about what I wanted to do about my own health,” said Gurnow, a 40-year-old emergency veterinary technician.

(Gurnow works out in her basement gym with her husband, Michael Gurnow, who was a subject of a Post-Dispatch story in 2021 about his bench-press challenge.)

Michael Gurnow's basement gym

Michael Gurnow's basement gym. (Photo by Joe Holleman)

“So I started exercising and lost 100 pounds,” she said. “And then I decided that I wanted to be strong, I wanted to lift heavy things.”

And that she did. Gurnow hoisted a total of 821.1 pounds combined: 303.1 in squats; 154.3 in bench press; and 363.7 in deadlifts.

