Bellefontaine Neighbors woman sets powerlifting marks

A chalky high-five goes to Heather Gurnow of Bellefontaine Neighbors, who recently set three state records in powerlifting — in her first competition.

Gurnow set new marks for her weight division (198 pounds) and age group (40-45) at the 2022 USA Powerlifting Missouri Open held Saturday at The Center sports complex in Affton.

“My mom died six years ago (from obesity-related causes), and that got me thinking about what I wanted to do about my own health,” said Gurnow, a 40-year-old emergency veterinary technician.

(Gurnow works out in her basement gym with her husband, Michael Gurnow, who was a subject of a Post-Dispatch story in 2021 about his bench-press challenge.)

“So I started exercising and lost 100 pounds,” she said. “And then I decided that I wanted to be strong, I wanted to lift heavy things.”

And that she did. Gurnow hoisted a total of 821.1 pounds combined: 303.1 in squats; 154.3 in bench press; and 363.7 in deadlifts.