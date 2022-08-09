Bench dedicated in Edwardsville to honor 'Preach,' a beloved city figure

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Next time you're walking in downtown Edwardsville and need to take a break, grab a seat and think of "Preach."

Marvin "Preach" Webb, the city's beloved unofficial ambassador for decades, was honored Friday with the dedication of a bench along North Main Street.

Webb, who could be seen most days walking along Main and stopping into various businesses and offices, died June 8; he was 86.

The bench sits on the sidewalk along North Main, outside the Madison County Administration Building. It is near the "Preach on Main" plaque that was installed in his honor in January 2021.

“Adequately describing what Preach meant to this City is a monumental task,” Mayor Art Risavy said.

“He was our goodwill ambassador, representing us in the kindest, helpful and most caring ways in his 86 years on this earth," Risavy said.

Attending the event were Webb's niece, Antonia Webb, and nephew, Shannon Hudson, both of Edwardsville; numerous current and former city officials; police officers; and business owners.

Along with a bench and a plaque, Webb also has been honored with the creation of a scholarship in his name, to benefit Edwardsville school district students with special needs.