Best barbecue city list (unfairly?) puts STL at No. 7

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Why not head into the Independence Day holiday with a little debate fodder:

Specifically, how could St. Louis only be ranked as the seventh-best (seventh!) barbecue city in the U.S.?

Maybe the gnawers at Lawn Starter can be forgiven for ranking Kansas City (No. 1), Houston (No. 3) and Memphis (No. 5) ahead of us.

But to place us behind No. 2 Chicago — we're not talking hot dogs here; No. 4 Cincinnati — did their bad chili earn them points?; and No. 6 Louisville — unfair, serving bourbon to judges.

Rounding out the top 10 were New York, Minneapolis and Overland Park, Kansas.

At least in the all-important category of "quality," STL came in second, behind only Kansas City.

But apparently there is more to being a "good barbecue city" than just having excellent barbecue. We were hurt by low rankings in two categories.

"Events" looked at the number of barbecue festivals and sanctioned competitions, and "access" was based on the number of barbecue restaurants per 100,000 residents.