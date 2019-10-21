It comes as no surprise that Washington University in St. Louis has been ranked again as No. 1 in Missouri when it comes to colleges and universities.
But a new look from personal finance website WalletHub shows a few other findings that may surprise some readers — like the fact that the state's standard-bearer, the University of Missouri-Columbia, failed to make the top 10:
• Webster University came in as No. 2 on the list. While many might have guessed St. Louis University for the runner-up spot, it clocked in at No. 5.
• The No. 3 slot went to College of the Ozarks, in Point Lookout.
• Popular STL-student choice Truman State University in Kirksville came in at No. 4.
Those five were followed by (Nos. 6-10): Missouri University of Science & Technology in Rolla; Cottey College in Nevada (hometown of film director John Huston); William Jewell College in Liberty; the University of Missouri-Kansas City; and William Woods University in Fulton.
The rankings were reached by looking at student selectivity; cost/financing; faculty resources; campus safety; campus experience; educational outcomes; and employment outcomes.
