Best small STL cities west of I-270, or in St. Charles County

Joe Holleman
Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
For our next trick, let's go small.
City rankings tend to focus almost exclusively on the large cities and metropolitan areas in the United States.
But a recent study from personal finance website WalletHub, "Best Small Cities in America," focuses solely on small cities.
And as was the case in 2020, the best and the shiniest are west of Interstate 270.
The 1,200 cities in the study were given a percentage grade based on their scores in four main areas: affordability; economic health; education; and medical health, quality of life, and safety.
(Note: The comparison looked only at cities with a population of 25,000 to 100,000, so many of the even-smaller STL munies were not considered.)
The only two STL cities to get a grade of 90 or above were Ballwin (95) and Chesterfield (90).
Chesterfield got an additional feather in its incorporated cap by finishing No. 5 among all small cities in the U.S. for having the highest percentage of residents with a high school diploma or better.
Three cities in St. Charles County got the next-best grades: St. Peters (81), O'Fallon (78) and St. Charles (73).
The only other small STL city to score above 70, and the highest inside I-270, was Kirkwood (71).
Here is the listing, with percentage grades, for the other cities that fell within the population range:
Wildwood and O'Fallon, Illinois (56); Maryland Heights (53); Florissant (37), University City (31); Belleville (18); Hazelwood (15); Granite City (14); Alton (7), and East St. Louis (3).
