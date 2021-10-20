Best small STL cities west of I-270, or in St. Charles County

Joe Holleman Joe Holleman is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Joe Holleman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

For our next trick, let's go small.

City rankings tend to focus almost exclusively on the large cities and metropolitan areas in the United States.

But a recent study from personal finance website WalletHub, "Best Small Cities in America," focuses solely on small cities.

And as was the case in 2020, the best and the shiniest are west of Interstate 270.

The 1,200 cities in the study were given a percentage grade based on their scores in four main areas: affordability; economic health; education; and medical health, quality of life, and safety.

(Note: The comparison looked only at cities with a population of 25,000 to 100,000, so many of the even-smaller STL munies were not considered.)

The only two STL cities to get a grade of 90 or above were Ballwin (95) and Chesterfield (90).

Chesterfield got an additional feather in its incorporated cap by finishing No. 5 among all small cities in the U.S. for having the highest percentage of residents with a high school diploma or better.